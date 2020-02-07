Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors bids farewell to Col. Rodney Briggman, welcomes Col. Loyd Beal

Photo By John Higgins | On July 2, during a virtual change of charter broadcasted on Facebook, Col. Rodney...... read more read more Photo By John Higgins | On July 2, during a virtual change of charter broadcasted on Facebook, Col. Rodney Briggman relinquished command as the Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors (PM TS) to Col. Loyd Beal III. The ceremony was hosted by Mark Kitz, Acting Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors. Virtual attendees included members of the Briggman and Beal families, South Carolina United States Senator Tim Scott, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, the Honorable Bruce Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, and former Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, the Honorable Stephanie Easter. Beal noted that “PM Terrestrial Sensors is an exceptional organization and that part of that exceptionalism is due to Col. Briggman, who I have known for some time.” He expressed his enthusiasm as he looks forward to working with the Terrestrial Sensors family and “to building on past successes and providing our Soldiers with the absolute best equipment possible”. see less | View Image Page

By Dr. Christina Bates, Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors, Strategic Communications

On July 2, during a virtual change of charter broadcasted on Facebook, Col. Rodney Briggman relinquished command as the Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors (PM TS) to Col. Loyd Beal III. The ceremony was hosted by Mark Kitz, Acting Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors. Virtual attendees included members of the Briggman and Beal families, South Carolina United States Senator Tim Scott, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, the Honorable Bruce Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, and former Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, the Honorable Stephanie Easter.



Briggman recognized several members of the Terrestrial Sensors organization and highlighted the various intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities within the large PM TS portfolio, including the Third Generation Forward Looking Infrared (3GEN), the Persistent Surveillance Systems - Tethered (PSS-T) (aerostat), the Husky Mounted Detection System (HMDS), and the Base Expeditionary Targeting and Surveillance Systems – Combined (BETSS-C). He shared that “over the past three years, the team has fielded and continues to sustain close to 3,000 ISR systems globally to support the current fight, while we continue to work closely with our research and development partners on the development of future capabilities to support Army modernization efforts and multi-domain operations (MDO).”



Beal noted that “PM Terrestrial Sensors is an exceptional organization and that part of that exceptionalism is due to Col. Briggman, who I have known for some time.” He expressed his enthusiasm as he looks forward to working with the Terrestrial Sensors family and “to building on past successes and providing our Soldiers with the absolute best equipment possible”.