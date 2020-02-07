Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Manager Terrestrial Sensors bids farewell to Col. Rodney Briggman, welcomes Col. Loyd Beal

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    On July 2, during a virtual change of charter broadcasted on Facebook, Col. Rodney Briggman relinquished command as the Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors (PM TS) to Col. Loyd Beal III. The ceremony was hosted by Mark Kitz, Acting Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors. Virtual attendees included members of the Briggman and Beal families, South Carolina United States Senator Tim Scott, North Charleston Mayor R. Keith Summey, the Honorable Bruce Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, and former Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, the Honorable Stephanie Easter.

    Beal noted that “PM Terrestrial Sensors is an exceptional organization and that part of that exceptionalism is due to Col. Briggman, who I have known for some time.” He expressed his enthusiasm as he looks forward to working with the Terrestrial Sensors family and “to building on past successes and providing our Soldiers with the absolute best equipment possible”.

