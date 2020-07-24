NSA Souda Bay Holds Change of Command

Photo By Joel Diller | 200724-N-UR565-0088 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 24, 2020) Capt....... read more read more Photo By Joel Diller | 200724-N-UR565-0088 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 24, 2020) Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, salutes the side boys after assuming command during the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Change of Command Ceremony on July 24, 2020. Facundo assumed command from Capt. Ryan T. Tewell during the ceremony. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Rafael C. Facundo is the new commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Crete, Greece, assuming command from Capt. Ryan T. Tewell, during the Change of Command Ceremony July 24, 2020.



During his remarks, Facundo thanked Tewell for his leadership of the base and for setting him up for success with a solid team. He said that because COVID-19 required him to be in a Restriction of Movement status for 14 days, he has only been able to safely see NSA Souda Bay and Team Souda in action during the past five days.



“In those five days I’ve been impressed with the amazing job that you all do,” he said.



“Team Souda, our goal is simple – it is to continue with the path of excellence,” he said. “Capt. Tewell is a great captain, but he couldn’t do it all; he depended on each and every one of you and so do I.”



Facundo comes to Souda Bay from the U.S. Naval War College, where he served as a member of the military faculty.



Tewell assumed command of NSA Souda Bay in August of 2018 and now heads to the Houston Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps Consortium where he will be the commanding officer.



“I've had the honor to lead you at the most strategically important and operationally relevant base in the United States Navy,” said Tewell. “You and your families have my deepest gratitude and admiration. May God continue to bless you and your families in your service to our Nation.”



Read Facundo’s complete biography at: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnreurafcent/installations/nsa_souda_bay/about/biographies/captain_rafael_facundo.html



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.