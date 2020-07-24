AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major

In a time-honored Army tradition, Army Materiel Command’s 16th Command Sgt. Maj. Rodger Mansker passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado during a change of responsibility ceremony July 23 at AMC headquarters parade field.



The enterprise bid farewell to Mansker in a ceremony attended by an intimate group of distinguished guests consisting of AMC leaders, family members and friends, due to COVID-19 restrictions.



AMC Commanding General Gen. Ed Daly, who presided over the ceremony, praised the two NCOs, describing them as tremendous Soldiers, trainers, leaders and warriors.



“Both Command Sgt. Maj. Mansker and Command Sgt. Maj. Delgado live the NCO creed each and every day,” said Daly.



He described the many roles and responsibilities of the Army’s senior enlisted advisor and said that the position is the most critical mentor in an Army organization.



“The AMC command sergeant major is not only responsible for the commander’s intent but the oversight of our enlisted corps; the quality of life for our Soldiers and workforce; the execution of the command’s tradition of excellence and legacy; and its mission of integrating and synchronizing sustainment and materiel readiness to our Soldiers,” said Daly.



The passing of the colors from the commander to the incoming command sergeant major represents the trust and confidence the commander has in the new command sergeant major’s leadership and commitment to care for the organization.



“One quality that makes our Army the best Army in the world is transitions, and in this case, a change of responsibility, allowing one great NCO to seamlessly hand over responsibility to another with equally tremendous potential and expertise,” Daly said.



Over the past three years, Mansker set the example for the command by driving operational and tactical readiness, he said.



Among Mansker’s accomplishments are guiding the command through the largest reorganization in its history, improving the quality of life for Soldiers and their families, and equipping the Army by ensuring the workforce’s focus on the number one Army priority: readiness.



“He is without a doubt one of the best NCOs in our Army,” said Daly, reflecting on Mansker’s time as command sergeant major. “He has left a legacy that has positively impacted tens of thousands of Soldiers, families and Department of the Army civilians, not only in the past three years, but throughout his almost 35 years in service.”



Delgado also offered words of admiration for Mansker.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Mansker, your wise council and dedication to further the strategic mission sets the example for our AMC leaders,” Delgado said. “You are a true servant leader and I promise to continue to embody the high standards you have set.”



Delgado, a New York City native, is no stranger to the AMC enterprise or Redstone Arsenal. Previously, Delgado served as AMC’s G-3 sergeant major and deployed in support of several operations, including Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Odyssey Dawn and Operation Enduring Freedom. Delgado re-joined the AMC enterprise after serving as the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army North.



Daly gave a warm welcome to Delgado and his family.

“I look forward to serving shoulder to shoulder with you again as you work through this command and build on the great achievements Command Sgt. Maj. Mansker and Gen. (Gus) Perna (former AMC commander) have already started,” said Daly. “You are the right non-commissioned officer to carry on the torch and future of this organization and I am proud to serve with you. You are one of the best the Army has to offer and it is great to have you back home.”



Mansker concluded his last few moments as AMC’s command sergeant major by offering Delgado one piece of advice.

“Every Soldier, civilian and contractor is the power of this command,” he said. “Take care of this incredible workforce. They are important. Take care of our Army and this nation.”



Editor’s note: Following the Change of Responsibility, Gen. Daly hosted a retirement ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Mansker. Mansker retired from the U.S. Army with more than 34 years of service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 09:06 Story ID: 374525 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major, by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.