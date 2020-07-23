Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major

    AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    AMC Commanding General Gen. Ed Daly passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado during a change of responsibility ceremony July 23 at AMC headquarters parade field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 09:04
    Photo ID: 6284687
    VIRIN: 200724-A-CK669-004
    Resolution: 2008x3020
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major

    TAGS

    change of responsibility
    Army Materiel Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT