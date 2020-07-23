AMC Commanding General Gen. Ed Daly passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado during a change of responsibility ceremony July 23 at AMC headquarters parade field.
This work, AMC welcomes 17th command sergeant major, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
