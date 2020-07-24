U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – Thirty-four Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe will gather at Hohenfels Training Area July 25-31 to compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior.’
The European Best Warrior Competition brings together Soldiers from each of the 15 Army commands in Europe and Africa. At the end of the week, three ‘best’ category winners are named – Soldier, officer and noncommissioned officer.
The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome a series of more than 30 tasks and missions designed to test their knowledge, physical and battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing as well as individual oral and written examinations.
The U.S. Army Europe-level competitors were selected as their organizations' top Soldier, NCO or officer in local competitions at their units across Europe. While units throughout the Army conduct competitions each year to select their best Soldier and NCO, the best junior officer competition is unique to U.S. Army Europe, and highlights the command's best lieutenants, captains and warrant officers.
This year's competitors are (in alphabetical order):
Staff Sgt. Emily Allen, U.S. Army NATO Brigade
1st Lt. Nathaniel Anderson, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
Staff Sgt. Aaron Avellanoza, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command
Spc. Michael Dillon, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Spc. Christian Flores, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
Sgt. Gerald Gagne, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Sgt. Antonio Garcia, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
1st Lt. Joshua Goldsmith, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command
Pfc. Seth Gordon, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
1st Lt. Quinn Gutierrez, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
1st Lt. Raymond Jones, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 7th Army Training Command
Staff Sgt. Burnette Joshua, Noncommissioned Officers Academy, 7th Army Training Command
2nd Lt. Garrett Julian, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
1st Lt. Jeremy Lahn, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Staff Sgt. Ian Ledesma, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
Pfc. Demari Lee, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
1st Lt. Chet Lytle, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
1st Lt. Seth Marsala-Bell, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Europe
Spc. James Mccabe, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Sgt. Dwight McKinney, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Staff Sgt. Tyree Norwood, U.S. Army Africa
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Potter, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Spc. Justin Rivad, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
Sgt. Jason Sauer, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
1st Lt. Gregory Senft, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
2nd Lt. George Sherman, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Sgt. Christian Smith, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
Spc. Raymond Tarango, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
1st Lt. Medina Teddy, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carlos Vasquez, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Spc. Christian Vergara, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade
Spc. Tynina Williams, U.S. Army NATO Brigade
Pfc. Shania Woodhurst, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Pvt. Garrett Worrell, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command
The winners of the officer and NCO categories will move on to the Department of the Army level competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, later this year.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 03:48
|Story ID:
|374514
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test, by Amy Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT