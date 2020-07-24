Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test

    U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test

    Photo By Robert Sekula | Thirty-four Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe will gather at Hohenfels Training...... read more read more

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    07.24.2020

    Story by Amy Parr 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – Thirty-four Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe will gather at Hohenfels Training Area July 25-31 to compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior.’

    The European Best Warrior Competition brings together Soldiers from each of the 15 Army commands in Europe and Africa. At the end of the week, three ‘best’ category winners are named – Soldier, officer and noncommissioned officer.

    The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome a series of more than 30 tasks and missions designed to test their knowledge, physical and battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing as well as individual oral and written examinations.

    The U.S. Army Europe-level competitors were selected as their organizations' top Soldier, NCO or officer in local competitions at their units across Europe. While units throughout the Army conduct competitions each year to select their best Soldier and NCO, the best junior officer competition is unique to U.S. Army Europe, and highlights the command's best lieutenants, captains and warrant officers.

    This year's competitors are (in alphabetical order):

    Staff Sgt. Emily Allen, U.S. Army NATO Brigade
    1st Lt. Nathaniel Anderson, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    Staff Sgt. Aaron Avellanoza, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command
    Spc. Michael Dillon, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Spc. Christian Flores, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    Sgt. Gerald Gagne, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Sgt. Antonio Garcia, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    1st Lt. Joshua Goldsmith, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command
    Pfc. Seth Gordon, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    1st Lt. Quinn Gutierrez, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    1st Lt. Raymond Jones, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 7th Army Training Command
    Staff Sgt. Burnette Joshua, Noncommissioned Officers Academy, 7th Army Training Command
    2nd Lt. Garrett Julian, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    1st Lt. Jeremy Lahn, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Staff Sgt. Ian Ledesma, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Pfc. Demari Lee, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    1st Lt. Chet Lytle, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    1st Lt. Seth Marsala-Bell, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Europe
    Spc. James Mccabe, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Sgt. Dwight McKinney, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Staff Sgt. Tyree Norwood, U.S. Army Africa
    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Potter, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Spc. Justin Rivad, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Sgt. Jason Sauer, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    1st Lt. Gregory Senft, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    2nd Lt. George Sherman, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Sgt. Christian Smith, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Army Training Command
    Spc. Raymond Tarango, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    1st Lt. Medina Teddy, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carlos Vasquez, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Spc. Christian Vergara, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Spc. Tynina Williams, U.S. Army NATO Brigade
    Pfc. Shania Woodhurst, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Pvt. Garrett Worrell, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command

    The winners of the officer and NCO categories will move on to the Department of the Army level competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 03:48
    Story ID: 374514
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test, by Amy Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    U.S. Army Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army Europe
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    18th Military Police Brigade
    30th Medical Brigade
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    USArmy
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion
    Noncommissioned Officers Academy
    U.S. Army NATO Brigade
    10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    EBWC
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    21stTSC
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade
    7th Army Training Command
    7thATC
    AlwaysReady
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin
    7th Army Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT