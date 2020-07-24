U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – Thirty-four Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe will gather at Hohenfels Training Area July 25-31 to compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior.’



The European Best Warrior Competition brings together Soldiers from each of the 15 Army commands in Europe and Africa. At the end of the week, three ‘best’ category winners are named – Soldier, officer and noncommissioned officer.



The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome a series of more than 30 tasks and missions designed to test their knowledge, physical and battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing as well as individual oral and written examinations.



The U.S. Army Europe-level competitors were selected as their organizations' top Soldier, NCO or officer in local competitions at their units across Europe. While units throughout the Army conduct competitions each year to select their best Soldier and NCO, the best junior officer competition is unique to U.S. Army Europe, and highlights the command's best lieutenants, captains and warrant officers.



This year's competitors are (in alphabetical order):



Staff Sgt. Emily Allen, U.S. Army NATO Brigade

1st Lt. Nathaniel Anderson, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

Staff Sgt. Aaron Avellanoza, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command

Spc. Michael Dillon, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Spc. Christian Flores, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

Sgt. Gerald Gagne, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Sgt. Antonio Garcia, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

1st Lt. Joshua Goldsmith, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command

Pfc. Seth Gordon, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

1st Lt. Quinn Gutierrez, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

1st Lt. Raymond Jones, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 7th Army Training Command

Staff Sgt. Burnette Joshua, Noncommissioned Officers Academy, 7th Army Training Command

2nd Lt. Garrett Julian, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command

1st Lt. Jeremy Lahn, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Staff Sgt. Ian Ledesma, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command

Pfc. Demari Lee, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

1st Lt. Chet Lytle, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

1st Lt. Seth Marsala-Bell, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Europe

Spc. James Mccabe, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Sgt. Dwight McKinney, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Staff Sgt. Tyree Norwood, U.S. Army Africa

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Potter, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Spc. Justin Rivad, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command

Sgt. Jason Sauer, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

1st Lt. Gregory Senft, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

2nd Lt. George Sherman, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Sgt. Christian Smith, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Army Training Command

Spc. Raymond Tarango, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

1st Lt. Medina Teddy, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carlos Vasquez, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Spc. Christian Vergara, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade

Spc. Tynina Williams, U.S. Army NATO Brigade

Pfc. Shania Woodhurst, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

Pvt. Garrett Worrell, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 7th Army Training Command



The winners of the officer and NCO categories will move on to the Department of the Army level competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, later this year.

