Thirty-four Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe will gather at Hohenfels Training Area July 25-31, 2020, to compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior.’ (U.S. Army logo by Robert L. Sekula)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6284488
|VIRIN:
|200724-A-NH858-642
|Resolution:
|2064x2064
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test, by Robert Sekula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Europe to put ‘Best Warriors’ to test
