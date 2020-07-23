AMCOM Industry Days targets increasing supply availability

Photo By Gina Baltrusch | U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and other leaders...... read more read more Photo By Gina Baltrusch | U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and other leaders discuss strategy for working with industry partners to increase supply availability and reduce the warfighter maintenance burden during AMCOM’s annual Industry Days event, held virtually, July 15-16. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and more than a dozen companies collaborated during a virtual event aimed at sustaining aviation and missile readiness.



AMCOM Industry Days is an annual event that provides AMCOM organizations a venue meet with select industry partners to exchange information about contract-performance issues, brainstorm and implement best practices solutions that maximize AMCOM’s ability to provide the correct superior equipment to warfighters at their precise time of need.



In keeping with this year’s theme, “Innovating to increase supply availability and reduce the warfighter maintenance burden,” 16 industry partners participated in one-on-one strategy sessions focused on sustaining Army readiness. The participants included major original equipment manufacturers, prime vendors and related sub-contractors, and other approved sources of supply.



“Events like Industry Days help us streamline contracting processes and improve supply availability for our Soldiers,” said AMCOM Ombudsman Eric Lampkin, who organized the recent event. “It helps our industry partners to know exactly what our warfighters’ most critical needs are so they can focus their efforts on delivering that.”



Because of COVID-19 social-distancing limitations, AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Royar chaired the event virtually, July 15-16, based from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



“Warfighters are still counting on us. Despite COVID, some of America's sons and daughters are still in harm's way and they are counting on us to provide them the resources to keep them safe,” Royar said. “Those individuals who are forward deployed are not only dealing with COVID, but also a determined enemy and they deserve our best.”



During Industry Days discussions, participants and AMCOM leaders war-gamed potential proactive measures to increase capacity, reduce production lead times and eliminate delinquent deliveries. They also talked about the overall health of the supply chain and how industry has adapted to continue delivering on their contracts while implementing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



“Industry partners understand the importance of what they provide to the warfighter, and the threats by our nation’s adversaries don’t go away just because there’s a pandemic happening,” Lampkin said. “Collaborating with our major contractors during events like Industry Days can help resolve production issues and remove roadblocks before they get too big. Ultimately, we have the same goals – producing and delivering what is needed to our Soldiers at the tip of the spear, on time – always!”