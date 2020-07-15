Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM Industry Days targets increasing supply availability

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Gina Baltrusch 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and other leaders discuss strategy for working with industry partners to increase supply availability and reduce the warfighter maintenance burden during AMCOM’s annual Industry Days event, held virtually, July 15-16.

