U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and other leaders discuss strategy for working with industry partners to increase supply availability and reduce the warfighter maintenance burden during AMCOM’s annual Industry Days event, held virtually, July 15-16.
|07.15.2020
|07.23.2020 12:59
|6283588
|200715-A-RE868-278
|3648x2432
|5.59 MB
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
AMCOM Industry Days targets increasing supply availability
