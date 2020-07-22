Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier and a picnic pavilion. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area, located on the installation’s South Post, is one of many fishing areas on Fort McCoy open to the public.



The 17-acre lake has a max depth of 21 feet and has nearly complete shoreline access around the entire lake.



Big Sandy also is stocked annually with more than 4,000 rainbow trout and also has other abundant species of fish to include bluegill, largemouth bass, and yellow bullhead.



There’s also a special picnic/recreation space that includes a picnic table and a pavilion and a handicapped-accessible dock for fishing.



All are easily accessible from the main roadway.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”