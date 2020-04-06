Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area [Image 13 of 17]

    Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier and a picnic pavilion. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 14:48
    Photo ID: 6282347
    VIRIN: 200604-A-OK556-683
    Resolution: 3523x2641
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Big Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area [Image 17 of 17], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    outdoor recreation areas
    lakes and ponds

