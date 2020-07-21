NPS President Engages Campus Leaders in All-New Web Series ‘Listen, Learn, Lead’

Courtesy Photo | “Listen, Learn, Lead” is an all-new video and podcast series released July 21...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | “Listen, Learn, Lead” is an all-new video and podcast series released July 21 providing NPS President retired Vice. Adm. Ann E. Rondeau with an opportunity to showcase the extraordinary thought-leaders resident in the university’s faculty, students and staff through in-depth interviews and candid conversation. (US Navy Graphic by Andre Adams) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) intellectual capital – its faculty, students and staff – make invaluable technological and leadership contributions across the campus, and throughout the Navy and nation. Who are these thoughtful, principled leaders that define NPS as an institution? Why do they choose NPS? And how are they advancing student education for the warfighter?



University president retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau sets out to answer these questions and more in the all-new “Listen, Learn, Lead” (LLL) [https://www.nps.edu/listen-learn-lead] video and podcast series, launched July 21, where she interviews these extraordinary campus leaders and innovators.



In conversations facilitated by Rondeau, the series directly explores the array of experiences and areas of expertise resident in leaders from across the campus, including detailed research initiatives, discussions of inclusion and diversity, and much more … All representing the thought leadership that is unique to the university.



“NPS is where the science and technology of warfare join together, and where students get a unique learning experience due to some incredibly gifted leaders on our campus,” said Rondeau. “Their interdisciplinary mastery in their fields and their commitment to the educational and research mission, which equips our students to solve complex national security challenges, is truly what sets NPS apart. Listen, Learn and Lead engages these leaders to understand the people behind NPS’ value, and show how NPS’ technological and intellectual advantage merge.”



The series debuts with seven episodes, featuring frank conversation with different guests whose work and initiatives have a direct impact on the warfighter.



“NPS is such a goldmine,” said LLL guest Dr. Gail Thomas, an Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Defense Management. “There are so many interdisciplinary ways that we bring to the table that can help the Navy, and ways that we can learn from each other. There is no end to the knowledge that I’m able to mine here … taking the knowledge we have here and recombining it in ways to meet new emerging problems.”



A key component to the series is how Rondeau dives into the heart of the issues, directly allowing each guest to speak about experiences, thought processes and values, from which current and future leaders can gain.



“The world is becoming more complex,” said guest Glen Woodbury, Director of NPS’ Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS), during his interview. “We want to build leaders who don’t just survive in this increasingly complex world but can thrive in it through decision making within the domains of humanity, technology and the environment. Being able to think about things before they happen. To take a step back and lead from a place that is different than how we led before.”



In episode three, Rondeau invited a group of students to candidly discuss their concerns and encourage similar conversations about race, and the importance of inclusion and diversity.

“I think the military has this opportunity to have these dialogues to show what right looks like for the rest of the nation,” said Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Bowman, as he and Rondeau discussed how the military can change racial bias within the services, as the country faces its own biases.



“We have the opportunity to sit down and have honest dialogue and have the personal fortitude and moral courage to listen and understand … To think, “Maybe I’ve been wrong, maybe I haven’t been looking at this from the right perspective and have the chance to have some introspective, change if necessary,” he continued.



By listening and learning from the unique thought leadership on campus, audiences can both better understand the unique student-learning experience of NPS, and the role everyone has in shaping a listening and learning culture.



“This is about listening, learning and leading in America for the sake of our national strength,” said Rondeau. “My hope for this series is to help create new knowledge, provide a conduit for positive cultural change and to inspire intellectual discover so we field a better fleet and force.”



Listen, Learn, Lead is available online on the NPS website[https://www.nps.edu/listen-learn-lead], through the institution’s YouTube Channel[https://www.youtube.com/user/NPSvideo], and via Podcast on iTunes[https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1524492620], Spotify[https://open.spotify.com/show/6mLL1F7FgnQYabq1exFVyA] and others.