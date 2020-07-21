NUWC Division Newport employee wins Naval Postgraduate School Award for Acquisition Excellence

NEWPORT, R.I. — Zach Augustine, policy lead in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Contracts Department, recently received the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Cmdr. Philip A. Murphy-Sweet Memorial Award for Acquisition Excellence.



Augustine, a resident of Bristol, Rhode Island graduated in June from NPS’s Graduate School of Defense Management with a master’s degree in contract management. He graduated with distinction and in the top 10% of his class with a 4.0 GPA. This award represents Augustine’s academic excellence and continually growing expertise and leadership within the Contracts Department.



The award is named in remembrance of Cmdr. Philip A. Murphy-Sweet, a naval supply officer assigned to the Joint Contracting Command, who, in 2007, was killed in Iraq while supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Murphy-Sweet Memorial Award is presented to a graduating U.S. Navy, Marine Corps or Department of the Navy civilian student with proven outstanding academic excellence through academic achievement, thesis research and leadership potential. It’s awarded to a single student in each graduating class.



In 2016, Augustine joined Division Newport as a contract negotiator and in 2019 was promoted to policy lead. Prior to joining Division Newport, he earned his Juris Doctor from the Roger Williams University School of Law in 2011 and performed legal work for both private and public entities, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He also served as a U.S. congressional intern on multiple occasions.



Augustine was recognized for his accomplishments during a virtual NPS awards ceremony held in early June.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

