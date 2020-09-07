Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employee wins Naval Postgraduate School Award for Acquisition Excellence

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Zach Augustine, policy lead in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Contracts Department, recently received the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Cmdr. Philip A. Murphy-Sweet Memorial Award for Acquisition Excellence.

