Defense Cyber Leaders to Discuss 5G Communications in Virtual Lecture

Is your audience informed about 5G? What is 5G? Who has the edge? What are the security implications of this transformational technology?



The Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) respected Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) series is now virtual, exposing university students, faculty and staff to prominent leaders across a broad spectrum of disciplines through live, interactive presentations online. Up next, Prominent military cyber warriors retired U.S. Army Gen. Keith B. Alexander and retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Jan E. Tighe present “5G: A Grand Economic Competition,” on Tuesday, July 21, LIVE at 12 noon PDT.



When it comes to 5G, many experts agree there is a major leap in technology ahead in mobility and architecture that should have profound impact on the economies and security of nations around the world. For our next NPS Virtual SECNAV Guest Lecture, two pillars of the DoD Cyber community – both of which are NPS Hall of Fame Alumni – will discuss “5G: A Grand Economic Competition,” providing a vision of the revolutionary defense applications set to become reality thanks to 5G, and the implications of competition for infrastructure and development.



Alexander served as director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and chief of the Central Security Service (CSS) and was the first Commander to lead the United States Cyber Command. He held this role from 2010-2014, establishing and defining how our nation is protected against cyberattacks. Following retirement in 2014, Alexander founded IronNet Cybersecurity, a provider of cybersecurity coverage for private-sector companies.



Tighe served as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, and as the 66th Director of Naval Intelligence. She also served as Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet where she was the first woman to command a numbered Fleet. Other flag officer assignments include President of NPS and deputy director of operations for U.S. Cyber Command. Tighe currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Goldman Sachs, the Huntsman Corporation, Progressive Insurance and IronNet Cybersecurity.



Media are invited to watch and cover the lecture. The talk is delivered in a “TED Talk” format live online via the NPS streaming channel [https://www.nps.edu/web/video] on Tuesday, July 21 at 12 noon PDT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.20.2020 21:02 Story ID: 374260 Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Cyber Leaders to Discuss 5G Communications in Virtual Lecture, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.