NRS HOPE MILLS RECOGNIZES ITS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES BEFORE THEY HEAD TO BOOT CAMP

200529-N-RB391-074 (May 29, 2020) RALEIGH - Operations Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Sade Robinson recognizes future Sailor Ida Shepherd, a 2020 high school graduate, at Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Hope Mills. NRS Hope Mills hosted a small ceremony to honor its graduating seniors who would be heading to boot camp this summer. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory White, NRD Raleigh public affairs)

It is customary for recruiters to attend the graduation ceremonies of the seniors who have chosen to make the Navy a career. This year, due to COVID-19, many schools are postponing ceremonies, or skipping them all together, and that just didn't sit right with Navy Recruiting Station Hope Mills. So recruiters there decided to host its own small ceremony for its graduating future Sailors.



All seniors due to ship out to Recruit Training Command prior to their respective schools’ graduation ceremonies were invited to be honored at the recruiting station.



Petty Officer 1st Class Sade Robinson, who organized the event didn't want seniors that were going to have to miss their graduations to feel like they were slighted on their way out the door. So this was a way she could honor them, and their choice to honor the country.



Ida Shepherd, one of the graduates said she is extremely grateful for Robinson and that, in fact, Robinson is the reason she chose to join the Navy.



“She is my recruiter,” said Shepherd. “I connected with her. When she came to my school she politely introduced herself. She was organized. She had all her information in a power point presentation. Other recruiters from other branches just came and talked. They didn’t show us anything about their branches really. But she was really more polished and I feel like she really cared about informing us and listening to us. She let us ask questions and spent time talking to us and engaging us. She also came to the school more often than some of the others. I just felt like she actually cares.”



Shepherd also said It made her feel good to take part in the NRS Hope Mills graduation ceremony.



“Our senior year we didn’t really get the full experience at school,” said Shepherd. “So it’s really nice to know that they actually care about honoring us here and giving us a little taste of a graduation ceremony with pictures and awards.”



Robinson said it didn’t make sense to her not to do something. She described putting herself in the shoes of the future Sailors and feeling empathetic toward them.



“I just thought ‘what if it was me’, said Robinson. “What If I didn’t get to have my graduation, how would that make me feel? I had to do something.”



Robinson is pleased to know Shepherd thinks so highly of her.



“It makes me happy to know that I’m doing something,” said Robinson. “My whole goal, and the reason I became a recruiter, is because I want to change peoples’ lives. The fact that they see something positive in me means they see something positive about the Navy and their decision to join.”



The ceremony at NRS Hope Mills consisted of an award presentation for each senior as well as portraits in their caps and gowns.



