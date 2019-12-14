133rd Airlift Wing celebrates outstanding achievements during annual awards ceremony

St. Paul, Minnesota – Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, joined by retirees, former commanders, family members and distinguished guest, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, gathered for the annual awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the airmen in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 14, 2019.



Gov. Walz expressed his sincere gratitude during his address to the wing, “The State of Minnesota is grateful for the hard work that the men and women of the 133rd Airlift Wing do every single day. I thank each and every one of them for their dedication, and want to congratulate this year’s award winners.”



The legacy of excellence the wing has earned is maintained through the hard work and extraordinary efforts of the members. The 133rd Security Forces Squadron swept The Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards in four out of the five categories. The award recipients include: Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Wegner, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Tech. Sgt. George Wexler, Airman of the Year Senior Airmen Jeffrey Fouts and lastly, the First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Aaron Possis. The Company Grade Officer of the Year was awarded to 1st Lt. Kevin Vanek, of the 133rd Operation Support Squadron. Those honored at the ceremony will move on to compete at the state level.



On top of the achievements of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year Awards, many additional accolades and honors were presented at the ceremony. The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General David L. Goldfein, declared 2019 “The Year of the Defender,” and the 133rd was a prime example of that statement.



True to form, Senior Airmen. Jeffrey Fouts not only achieved the Outstanding Airman of the Year Award but also the Air National Guard’s “Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Award for Excellence.” During a deployment in 2019, Fouts was recognized for his contribution in protecting Air Force and civilian personnel and resources during contingency operations. “To me, this award means I have risen to the level of excellence my peers, unit, and Air Force expects of everyone that wears a uniform and represents the United States,” said Fouts.



The 2019 ceremony in itself was a team effort that involved multiple units to seamlessly execute including the contributions from the 133rd’s Maintenance Group, Civil Engineer Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Communications Flight, Public Affairs and the Rising Four Council. Upon conclusion of the ceremony, all present were offered to stay for refreshments to celebrate all of 2019’s achievements.

