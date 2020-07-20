DLA expands food support to North Atlantic during NATO exercise

Courtesy Photo | The DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa team coordinated two successful food supply...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa team coordinated two successful food supply deliveries, including fresh produce, to Iceland for the USS Roosevelt. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer was participating in the NATO exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2020. see less | View Image Page

A recent NATO exercise provided the opportunity for the Defense Logistics Agency to expand its support in the North Atlantic Ocean.



The USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and its crew of more than 250 sailors were on patrol with naval forces from Canada, France, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom as part of Dynamic Mongoose 2020.



During the exercise, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer stopped in Reykjavik, Iceland, for fuel and general supplies. That port visit provided an opportunity for the customer support team at DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa to coordinate food supply deliveries for the ship.

DLA supports warfighters around the world with food, primarily through its Subsistence prime vendor program. But direct food support didn’t previously reach as far north as the Nordic island nation.



Food was packed on pallets at the vendor’s warehouse in Frankfurt, Germany, including fresh produce and dairy items. Some were packed with dry ice to maintain the temperature during the flight.



The food was successfully delivered to the Iceland capital June 30, said Greg Turner, a customer support representative with DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa. A second delivery was made July 10.



“These deliveries were an important test,” said Army Lt. Col. Tracy Yates, DLA Troop Support Europe & Africa commander. “And their success demonstrates DLA’s ability to continue to support the Navy, especially as they sail the strategic waters of the North Atlantic.”



Turner coordinated the deliveries with the vendor and Commander, Task Force 63, which provides logistics support for the Navy throughout U.S. 6th Fleet’s area of operations in Europe and Africa.



"They were able to deliver pallets of food within 11 days from the date of the order, well below the advertised 14-day lead time to deliver food in Iceland,” said Navy Cmdr. Romeo Bautista, CTF-63 logistics director. “This successful provision support for a DDG port visit in Iceland is testament to our strong logistical partnership with DLA and commercial partners."

Dynamic Mongoose was a realistic training exercise that demonstrated interoperability among the allied forces and enhanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities, according to a Navy story.



"Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet continue to focus on the reach and sustainability of Naval forces in the Northern Atlantic and other strategically important locations throughout our theater," said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, logistics director at Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. "DLA is a critical member of the theater logistics team and they bring necessary sustainment and logistics support to the Navy in remote places, and sometimes on short notice.”