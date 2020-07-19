SECAF visits JBLE

Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett speaks with Airmen in front of a U.S....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett speaks with Airmen in front of a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor at the 94th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 17, 2020. Barrett received briefings about how Airmen are keeping the F-22s maintained and mission ready in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock) see less | View Image Page

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett learned firsthand how Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, stays mission-ready through the capabilities of Airmen and assets at JBLE.



Barrett visited JBLE July 16-17, 2020, to see what efforts are being made to modernize the Air Force, boost morale and continue to encourage diversity and inclusion within the Air Force family.



“Air and space superiority requires continuous technological advancement,” said Barrett. “To protect American interests at home and abroad, the Total Force team at JBLE is committed to fortifying its capabilities and maintaining a technological edge over adversaries.”



During her visit, Barrett was able to familiarize herself with the characteristics and capabilities of the F-22 Raptor by observing a flight simulator and touring the 1st Fighter Wing. She also visited the 363rd and 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wings to learn about their capabilities.



"From the pioneering F-22s on the ramp to persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance resources, Airmen deliver for joint force partners around the globe," said Barrett.



While in the units, Barrett greeted and coined Airmen who were nominated by their leadership for outstanding performance. She also met with joint officers, civilians and enlisted to hear their thoughts on diversity and inclusion efforts at JBLE.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command and Col. Clinton Ross, JBLE installation commander, were among other leaders and Airmen to welcome Barret during her first visit.



“We are honored to host the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and to be able to showcase some of the great capabilities we have here at JBLE,” said Ross. “Our team is committed to moving the mission forward as we continue to advance our capabilities and remain vigilant in defense of this great nation.”