WHINSEC Virtual Graduation Ceremony:

Maneuver Captains Career Course; 24 students, six countries

Thursday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m.

WHINSEC Auditorium, Bldg. 396, Fort Benning GA, 31905.



Virtual graduation ceremony for 24 students representing the countries of Colombia, Dominican Republic. Ecuador, El Salvador, Panamá, and the U.S. who have completed the academic requirements for the Maneuver Captain's Career Course. The course, with a duration of 24 weeks, trains and develops students to become creative and self-confident combined arms staff officers and commanders. Students learn to develop company-level plans for all type of organizations in various united land operations environments. Students also discuss ethical and human rights issues that affect participation of security force personnel in throughout various Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational (JIIM) environments. Major General Daniel R. Walrath, U.S. Army South's Commanding General, is scheduled to virtually address the graduates.



This course enhances leader skills and develop additional professional expertise for those already in positions and units that support security operations. The students engage with each other in cross-cultural and international interaction creating enduring partnerships through shared learning.

###



Due to the ongoing safety and sanitary COVID-19 protocols, this event will be closed to the general public. It will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/WHINSEC



IMPORTANT NOTE TO EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: Reporters are welcome. Contact Adela Duncan, WHINSEC Director of Communications & Outreach, at 706-545-3915 or (cell) 559-360-2887 for more information.

