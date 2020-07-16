NMOTC Civilian Selected as BUMED Civilian Equipment Manager of the Year for Calendar Year 2019.

PENSACOLA, FL – A Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) employee was selected by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) as the Civilian Equipment Manager of the Year for calendar year 2019.



Sonia Billups, the NMOTC Command Equipment Manager with 22 months onboard, was selected for the award out of BUMED 62,000 personnel. As the sole equipment specialist for the NMOTC enterprise, she directly supports 32 UICs, 6 detachments and 13 training centers with 61 diverse medical operational courses for over 18,000 warfighters and students annually. Additionally, she provided oversight, training and support to 19 Responsible Officers and 18 Equipment Custodians at 18 geographically dispersed location over three different time zones.



“There are no other equipment managers in any other Navy Medicine command to my knowledge that are faced with unique challenges of distance and time and equipment diversity found within the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center structure” said Capt. Matthew Hebert, the commanding officer of NMOTC. “The major contributor to Ms. Billups receiving this award is the overall dedication to her duties in conjunction with the desire to excel resulting in consistently high standards of performance. She was meticulously and actively engaged throughout the NMOTC enterprise and her logistics expertise was highly sought by both civilian peers and military leaders.”



BUMED is an agency of the United States Department of the Navy that provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams to project medical power in support of naval superiority. BUMED operates medical readiness training centers and other operational health care facilities as well as laboratories for biomedical research. It is the organization that is also responsible for training and managing the Navy's many medical staff corps.



NMOTC is based in Pensacola, Florida. The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for operational medicine and aviation survival.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2020 14:27 Story ID: 374035 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMOTC Civilian Selected as BUMED Civilian Equipment Manager of the Year for Calendar Year 2019., by PO2 Matthew Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.