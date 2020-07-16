DLA delivers personal protective equipment to nursing homes across the country

The Defense Logistics Agency is shipping a second 7-day supply of COVID-19 personal protective equipment to support staff and residents at over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide after completing delivery of $67 million worth of equipment June 12.



The DLA Troop Support contract, which was awarded April 27, is being funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to a White House Coronavirus Task Force request for assembly and delivery of personal protective equipment kits.



“We do things in terms of support to nursing homes and at-risk populations across the U.S. that no one else does, and I know everyone at DLA Troop Support takes that solemn obligation and responsibility very seriously,” said DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence.



The contract is for 1.25 million pairs of protective eyewear, 13.2 million medical gowns, 14.6 million medical masks and 66.27 million pairs of nitrile gloves, as well as kit assembly and delivery in two phases.



The final shipment of phase one went out June 10, and shipments for phase two began June 17.



Bill Seltzer, administrator of The Waters of Winchester, a nursing home in Winchester, Tennessee, said he appreciates DLA’s support.



“The kits were very helpful. There was a recognition of a lack of PPE at the front end of [the COVID-19 pandemic], and the supplies we received helped us tremendously,” he said. “It gave us time to get our steady-state supply up to where it’s needed for everyday operation.”



Lawrence thanked his team for their commitment to success.



“Our workforce is dedicated to providing logistics solutions such as this to our military and whole-of-government customers. When the nation calls, we answer – and deliver,” he said.



By July 9, DLA had completed 14,456 contracting actions worth $1.4 billion in support of COVID-19 response for the Defense Department and other federal agencies. News and a comprehensive infographic depicting DLA’s coronavirus support are available at www.dla.mil/info/coronavirus.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2020 Story ID: 374034 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US