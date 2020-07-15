Exchange Celebrates 125 Years of Service, Support with Deals

DALLAS – In 1895, the War Department issued General Order 46 directing commanders to establish an exchange at every post. Now, 125 years later, Exchanges worldwide and ShopMyExchange.com will commemorate the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s milestone anniversary with a host of sales.



From July 24 through July 30, military shoppers can save up to $125 on select Sony cameras, iPad pro, Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung watches, Ashley furniture and select cribs, car seats and strollers. Additionally, select vacuums, sports nutrition items, Conair, Ace Goody Hair and Revlon products as well as school supplies will be 25% off.



On July 25, the Exchange’s 125th anniversary, shoppers will find 25% off all men’s Nautica, Columbia and Carhartt apparel, all women’s Lucky Brand apparel, all handbags and wallets to include Coach Michael Kors and Vera Bradley as well as all Oakley sunglasses. In the food court, all combo meals will be discounted $1.25.



“Offering these deals to our patrons is a way to thank the military family for everything they do for our country,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “As we have done for 125 years, we will continue to go where Soldiers and Airmen go to support them and their families wherever they are called to serve.”



Honorably discharged Veterans can take advantage of these specials online at ShopMyExchange.com, while all Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in-store at Exchanges worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2020 Story ID: 374018 Location: DALLAS, TX, US