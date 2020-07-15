Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subsistence director addresses Army Logistics University graduates

    Subsistence director addresses Army Logistics University graduates

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Story by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Col. Eric McCoy, Director of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence supply chain, addressed the graduating class of the Army Logistics University’s Basic Officer Leader Course during a virtual ceremony July 10.

    McCoy was the guest speaker for the virtual ceremony held via Zoom for the 38 students in Class 20-006.

    “Although aspects of our Army’s future may be unknown, you are joining our ranks at a period of great opportunity,” McCoy said to the graduates. “Whether Ordnance, Quartermaster, or Transportation, our logisticians have a proud tradition dating back to the founding of our country.”

    The six-week course started on March 22 and was entirely virtual.

    “When I graduated from the Officer Basic Course twenty years ago, a world where we would fight several regional wars with global reach while responding to a pandemic and civil unrest would be in the realm of science fiction,” he said. “However, the enemies of freedom will not afford that luxury to the United States Army or our allies. Despite the range of potential threats, one constant remains clear: the future consists of people and soldiers that are key to the successful conduct of land warfare.”

    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
