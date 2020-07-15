Subsistence director addresses Army Logistics University graduates

Photo By Nancy Benecki | Army Col. Eric McCoy, Director of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | Army Col. Eric McCoy, Director of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence supply chain, addressed the graduating class of the Army Logistics University’s Basic Officer Leader Course during a virtual ceremony July 10. The class graduated 38 students. see less | View Image Page

Army Col. Eric McCoy, Director of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence supply chain, addressed the graduating class of the Army Logistics University’s Basic Officer Leader Course during a virtual ceremony July 10.



McCoy was the guest speaker for the virtual ceremony held via Zoom for the 38 students in Class 20-006.



“Although aspects of our Army’s future may be unknown, you are joining our ranks at a period of great opportunity,” McCoy said to the graduates. “Whether Ordnance, Quartermaster, or Transportation, our logisticians have a proud tradition dating back to the founding of our country.”



The six-week course started on March 22 and was entirely virtual.



“When I graduated from the Officer Basic Course twenty years ago, a world where we would fight several regional wars with global reach while responding to a pandemic and civil unrest would be in the realm of science fiction,” he said. “However, the enemies of freedom will not afford that luxury to the United States Army or our allies. Despite the range of potential threats, one constant remains clear: the future consists of people and soldiers that are key to the successful conduct of land warfare.”