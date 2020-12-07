411th EN BDE welcomes new commander

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — The U.S. Army Reserve’s 411th Engineer Brigade held a change of command ceremony in New Windsor, New York, 12 July 2020. During the ceremony, Col. Michael A. Sherman relinquished command and transferred authority of the brigade to incoming Col. Jean-Paul Plamondon.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brigade ceremony had a limited the number of participants, and required some modifications to tradition. All rules and regulations were observed to maintain safety for everyone involved.



“I love leading soldiers,” Plamondon said. “’Engage leadership is my mantra. You can’t sit behind a desk and run an organization, you have to get out there and motivate people to get the job done.”

“I still have fun. I have put on the uniform for 30 years and it energizes me every time I do,” Plamondon added.



In this role, Plamondon will lead soldiers in mobility and survivability support, general engineering, combat effects, bridging, and partnering with other commands to provide the tools needed for success in every environment.



A native of Ellisburg, New York, Plamondon earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Strategic Studies. He is also currently enrolled in a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership program. Among his awards and decorations are the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal.



“I’m going to miss the staff,” Sherman said. “The commitment by our soldiers to readiness and excellence showed teamwork, effort, and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.”



Col. Sherman, who led the 411th for the past two years, will now serve as the deputy chief staff, G3/5/7 for the 94th Training Division.



The 411th traces its lineage back to the 355th Engineer Regiment, which was first constituted on Oct. 15, 1921 in the Organized Reserve. The regiment was organized in January 1922 with its headquarters at Chapel Hill, N.C.

