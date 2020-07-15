Vig appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manju Vig was recently appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manju Vig was recently appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. She concurrently serves as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, for the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, which is based at JFTB. Undated command photo, uploaded July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

by Col. (CA) Richard Lalor

Joint Forces Training Base Public Affairs



LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, (JFTB) is pleased to announce U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manju Vig as the installation’s new deputy commander. She concurrently serves as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, for the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, which is based at JFTB.



Vig enlisted in the Army in 1992, serving on active duty for five years before transitioning to the California Army National Guard. She received her commission in August 2001 from Officer Candidate School and branched into the Ordinance Corps. She is also a branch-qualified Adjutant General Corps officer.



Her recent military assignments include Executive Officer, Recruiting and Retention and G1 Mobilization Officer, National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C; Commander, 49th Human Resource Company; and G1, 40th Infantry Division. She deployed to Afghanistan in June 2015 and in September 2017 in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.



Vig is a graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff College. Her civilian education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from California State University, Sacramento, and a Master of Arts Degree in Acquisitions and Procurement from Webster University. She also earned her teaching credential in Social Science with an emphasis in English Second Language from San Francisco State University.



Her awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



Vig succeeds Lt. Col Noland Flores, who has retired following a military career of more than 30 years in service to his state and nation.