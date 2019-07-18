Vig appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manju Vig was recently appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. She concurrently serves as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, for the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, which is based at JFTB. Undated command photo, uploaded July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)

