    Vig appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manju Vig was recently appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. She concurrently serves as commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, for the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, which is based at JFTB. Undated command photo, uploaded July 15, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 13:26
    Photo ID: 6275908
    VIRIN: 200715-Z-A3568-1001
    Resolution: 761x1143
    Size: 279.68 KB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vig appointed deputy commander of Joint Forces Training Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    portrait
    Deputy Commander
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    California Army National Guard

