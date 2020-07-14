AFMC command team to host virtual town hall

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, will host a command-wide virtual town hall, July 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.



The town hall will stream live on the AFMC Facebook page with opportunities for participants to submit questions to leadership both prior to and during the event for response on topics of interest and concern. The full video will be available online following the event along with a transcript for review by those unable to watch live.



“We have a large, globally dispersed workforce, and a virtual town hall enables us to reach more of our Airmen in real time,” said Bunch. “I highly encourage all to watch and participate, and I look forward to answering your questions.”



AFMC personnel can submit questions prior to the town hall on the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AFMCHQ or through the direct link available on the homepage of the AFMC website, www.afmc.af.mil. Pre-event submissions will be accepted until Friday, July 24. Questions submitted during the event will be answered subject to time limitations.



Questions regarding the event can be sent to the AFMC public affairs office at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.il.

