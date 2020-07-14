Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC command team to host virtual town hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, will host a command-wide virtual town hall, July 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET

