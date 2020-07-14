Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, will host a command-wide virtual town hall, July 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6275009
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-JT962-1001
|Resolution:
|1358x1063
|Size:
|904.8 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC command team to host virtual town hall, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMC command team to host virtual town hall
LEAVE A COMMENT