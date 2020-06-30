ELK GROVE, Calif. – California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and law enforcement agencies from around northern California attended short haul training at Franklin Field Airport in Elk Grove June 30. This helicopter long line system is utilized by firefighters, law enforcement officers, and search and rescue teams for quick personnel insertion and extraction via a long line attached beneath the aircraft. This hands-on training is an annual certification requirement.

Short-hauling allows a helicopter to carry people from a line that extends below the aircraft and allows for easy transportation over short distances where terrain is too difficult to traverse. This can be necessary since many illegal marijuana grows are located in remote, hard to reach areas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 17:17 Story ID: 373895 Location: ELK GROVE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDTF and LEAs complete short haul training for upcoming CAMP operations, by MSgt Holly Bayly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.