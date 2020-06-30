Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CDTF and LEAs complete short haul training for upcoming CAMP operations

    CDTF and LEAs complete short haul training for upcoming CAMP operations

    Photo By Master Sgt. Holly Bayly | Civilian law enforcement agencies and their K-9 partners complete short-haul training...... read more read more

    ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Holly Bayly 

    California Counterdrug Task Force

    ELK GROVE, Calif. – California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and law enforcement agencies from around northern California attended short haul training at Franklin Field Airport in Elk Grove June 30. This helicopter long line system is utilized by firefighters, law enforcement officers, and search and rescue teams for quick personnel insertion and extraction via a long line attached beneath the aircraft. This hands-on training is an annual certification requirement.
    Short-hauling allows a helicopter to carry people from a line that extends below the aircraft and allows for easy transportation over short distances where terrain is too difficult to traverse. This can be necessary since many illegal marijuana grows are located in remote, hard to reach areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 17:17
    Story ID: 373895
    Location: ELK GROVE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDTF and LEAs complete short haul training for upcoming CAMP operations, by MSgt Holly Bayly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CAMP
    California National Guard
    Counterdrug Task Force
    CDTF
    short haul training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT