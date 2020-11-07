Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth Air Force Command Chief Cynthia Villa visits 349th AMW

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Story by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Fourth Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa speaks to 349th Air Mobility Wing Airmen on July 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., about opportunities for career development and upcoming changes in senior Air Force leadership. The event was simulcasts via Facebook Live, and hosted by 349AMW Command Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Burmeister. (U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Dennis Santarinala)

