Fourth Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa speaks to 349th Air Mobility Wing Airmen on July 11, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., about opportunities for career development and upcoming changes in senior Air Force leadership. The event was simulcasts via Facebook Live, and hosted by 349AMW Command Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Burmeister. (U.S. Air Force Video by Mr. Dennis Santarinala)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 15:31 Story ID: 373891 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fourth Air Force Command Chief Cynthia Villa visits 349th AMW, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.