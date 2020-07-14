CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones is a Military Intelligence Analyst (Military Occupational...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones is a Military Intelligence Analyst (Military Occupational Specialty 35F) and G2 (Intelligence) Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM). Jones is scheduled to direct comission as a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Department in August 2020. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

NAME: Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones

Hometown: Jackson, Miss.

Job title: Military Intelligence Analyst (Military Occupational Specialty 35F)

Duty title: G2 (Intelligence) Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance at the University of Michigan

-- Served as president of the Junior Leadership Development Program while assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion in Vicenza, Italy

-- Will direct commission as a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) in August 2020 and attend the AMEDD Basic Officer Leader and Behavioral Health Basic Officer Leader Courses



ON WHAT SHE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE NETCOM AND ARMY SIGNAL CORPS TEAM:

“I love how approachable the leadership at NETCOM is, and I appreciate their willingness to help Soldiers in any way that they can. I also like the annual programs and competitions … that build cohesion within the directorates.”



ON WHAT UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES SHE FEELS A CAREER WITH NETCOM AND THE ARMY SIGNAL CORPS OFFERS:

“One of the main challenges a career at NETCOM offers is the generational differences (Baby Boomer vs. Millennials) amongst the employees. Work ethic, communication style and preferred motivating factors vary from generation to generation, and it’s been an enlightening experience working with people who are my grandparents’ age.”



ON WHAT SHE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING FOLLOWING YOUR CAREER PATH IN NETCOM AND THE ARMY SIGNAL CORPS:

“I would tell them to be persistent, patient and resilient. I would also tell them to stay focused, and to build a support team full of people who want to see them be successful.”



ON WHAT DOES A CAREER WITH NETCOM AND THE ARMY SIGNAL CORPS OFFERs THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

“A career with NETCOM offers a plethora of knowledge and mentorship from people of all ages, ranks, positions, and backgrounds. I’ve learned so much from my leadership, peers, and subordinates while being stationed at NETCOM.”



-----



ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil



Learn more about the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at netcom.army.mil/