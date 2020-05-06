Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones is a Military Intelligence Analyst (Military Occupational Specialty 35F) and G2 (Intelligence) Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM). Jones is scheduled to direct comission as a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Department in August 2020. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6274532
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-FX856-1001
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staf Sgt. Yadira Jones, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones
LEAVE A COMMENT