    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staf Sgt. Yadira Jones

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staf Sgt. Yadira Jones

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones is a Military Intelligence Analyst (Military Occupational Specialty 35F) and G2 (Intelligence) Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM). Jones is scheduled to direct comission as a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Department in August 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020
    Photo ID: 6274532
    VIRIN: 200710-A-FX856-1001
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: US
    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Yadira Jones

    Military Intelligence
    NETCOM
    Army Medical Department
    Army Cyber Command
    ARCYBER
    Army Network Enterprise Technology Command
    direct comission

