Humphreys in-processing goes online

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Camp Humphreys has gone digital for all incoming personnel while on quarantine.

With the DOD stop move lifted and the 14-day quarantine requirement still in effect, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Michael Tremblay tasked 19th Human Resources Company to create a remote in-processing system.

“To prepare for an influx of personnel coming to Korea this summer,” Tremblay said, “I saw the need for a new process for the newcomers arriving here. I wanted a system that would allow incoming personnel to use their time, while in quarantine, to start in-processing.”

Charged to create that system, 2nd Lt. Bobby Giles, 19th Human Resources Command integration platoon leader, built one with a QR code. The code allows individuals to interact with on-post agencies virtually to begin their administrative tasks.

“The QR code is a great a tool because it connects incoming personnel to the agencies through their smart phones,” Giles said. “It allows them to be proactive while they are in quarantine, and also saves valuable time after.”

Upon arrival to Korea, all incoming personnel will receive the QR code. Individuals can scan a code using their smart phone cameras. After the code is scanned, a popup with a link to a shared drive folder will appear. Inside that folder, a checklist directs an individual’s attention through the enclosed folders. It provides a timeline of tasks to be accomplished during the 14-day quarantine period.

Housing, Lodging, Central Issuing Facility, and Finance all have fillable forms that can be submitted directly from the folder to the agencies. This allows newcomers to work directly with these agencies, but at a safe distance, by telephone or email. Other service agencies provide helpful information for newcomers adjusting to life in South Korea.

“It’s a pretty simple task,” Giles said. “Everything you need to begin in-processing is on your phone. The quarantine barracks has excellent WiFi to facilitate the virtual process.”

In the early stages of the new process, a customer service survey was issued to the newcomers coming out of quarantine. Through it, they provided feedback that helped to improve the program.

“I have issued the survey to each incoming group since the beginning of quarantine,” said Giles. “The surveys have helped refine our systems to best serve customer needs. After 10 completed surveys, we are confident that our system is simple and effective. We are proud of our achievement and excited to introduce it to the greater Army.”

