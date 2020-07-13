Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys in-processing goes online

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Maria Gallegos 

    USAG Humphreys

    2nd Lt. Bobby Giles, 19th HRC integration platoon leader, shows 2nd Lt. Amari Morton-Nelson, 19th HRC executive officer, how to use the QR code.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Broderick Hennington)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 01:49
