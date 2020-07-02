IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors Train in a Unique Manner

Courtesy Photo | 200702-N-N0484-0007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Information Warfare Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200702-N-N0484-0007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach staff and students conduct training in a morale-boosting, non-traditional manner–a scavenger hunt. IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – While many of the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach staff and students are generally indoors behind computer monitors as they learn their roles and responsibilities as information warfare professionals, 27 students and seven staff members recently conducted training in a morale-boosting, non-traditional manner–a scavenger hunt!



Due to the restraints on travel since the beginning of COVID-19, many of the new accession students have been confined to Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex.



The scavenger hunt provided students a fun way to learn the process of the Joint Intelligence Preparation of the Operating Environment (JIPOE). In layman terms, JIPOE is a four-step process used to identify the operating environment and potential threats forces may come across as they are forward deployed. The process can be broken down into four main questions. What is the environment I am in? Who shares my environment? Who are the predominant groups within my current environment? And lastly, what courses of action should I take to operate safely within my environment?



Initially, students were safely separated into groups to identify and answer each of the questions pertaining to the JIPOE process. Next, each group was provided specific locations found around Dam Neck to conduct their own JIPOE process. Each of these locations focused on a historical moment within naval history found onboard Dam Neck. At the end of two hours, the groups with the best-defined locations won prizes and were safely provided well deserved snacks and pizza.



“With all of the current COVID-19 restrictions, we as a command want our students to understand we want them to still enjoy their time in class, while developing interpersonal relationships,” said event planner Lt. Tiya DeGhetto. “While the command is always concerned about the students’ well-being, to include morale and quality of life, we hope to do what we can during these trying times to make our students know we care. I look forward to continuing to cultivate esprit de corps not only between students and instructors but mostly amongst the students. Teaching them how to network with others is a skill that will be invaluable throughout their lives.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit www.navy.mil/local/cid/, https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.