    IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors Train in a Unique Manner

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200702-N-N0484-0007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 2, 2020) Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach staff and students conduct training in a morale-boosting, non-traditional manner–a scavenger hunt. IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

