Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Changes Command

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Cmdr. James Brennan relieved Capt. Richard Bosworth as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex, July 10.



Due to the current state of our nation and the impacts stemming from COVID-19, adjustments were made to the Navy’s time-honored traditional ceremony to ensure the Navy’s continued commitment to the health and safety of participants. In accordance with current policies, the ceremony was limited only to participants and the spouses of Bosworth and Brennan. The presiding officer, Capt. Nicolas Andrews, commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), participated from Pensacola, Florida, by means of teleconference.



“Richard, you can be very proud of what you have achieved while in command. You have led the completion of the Intelligence Specialist 2025 initiative and electronic technician/information systems technician (submarines) merger, and had many personal successes of military and civilian staff,” said Andrews. “You and your team can be justifiably proud of your accomplishments, ensuring the success of Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach’s staff and graduates in the fleet for many years to come.”



Bosworth assumed command of IWTC Virginia Beach, in December 2018. He was responsible for all Navy basic, intermediate and advanced intelligence and information warfare (IW) training to new accession, mid-grade and senior naval officers and enlisted Sailors from both the active and reserve components.



During his time at IWTC Virginia Beach, Bosworth led 280 Sailors across five training sites providing training to approximately 13,000 active duty and reserve component Sailors. Under his leadership, he guided the development, instruction and management of 65 course to include the piloting of three major courses at IWTC Virginia Beach, the Intelligence Specialist “A” School, the Operational Intelligence Analyst “C” School, and the Geospatial Interpretation Analyst “C” School, each providing significant updates in training to the fleet. Additionally, he facilitated various training and personnel qualification standards reviews in support of Sailor 2025. Sailor 2025 is the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow.



“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to serve as your CO for the last 18 months,” shared Bosworth. “While short, it has been an incredibly rewarding and sometimes challenging tour. Your commitment to providing the best training to prepare the future of IW officers and Sailors has been truly impressive. I wish you all the best and hope to cross paths with you again in the fleet. As I told Cmdr. Brennan during the ceremony, I am confidently walking away from this command knowing that it is firmly in the hands of an extremely capable leader."



Bosworth's next assignment is with the Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet in San Diego as the N2.



Brennan, a native of Chicago Illinois, is coming to IWTC Virginia Beach from his most recent assignment at the Office of Naval Intelligence Det. East, where he served as the det. chief.



“I am honored to lead a team of such high caliber IW professionals during such challenging times,” said Brennan. “I am confident we will continue to excel at preparing Sailors to support our fleet. My observations over the last couple weeks not only highlight Capt. Bosworth’s exceptional leadership abilities, but it highlights a cohesive team capable of overcoming any challenge presented. The IWTC Virginia Beach team will continue to set the tone for professionalism and expertise in the fleet, and we will continue to set the bar high across all our training commands.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit www.navy.mil/local/cid/, https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.