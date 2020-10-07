200710-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 10, 2020) Cmdr. James Brennan (left) relieves Capt. Richard Bosworth as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Hunter Bealer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 05:43
|Photo ID:
|6271837
|VIRIN:
|200710-N-N0484-0005
|Resolution:
|3956x2097
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Changes Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
