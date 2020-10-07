Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Changes Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    200710-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 10, 2020) Cmdr. James Brennan (left) relieves Capt. Richard Bosworth as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Hunter Bealer/Released)

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Virginia Beach

