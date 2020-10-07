2nd MSG welcomes new commander

The 2nd Mission Support Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale, July 10, 2020.



With their masks donned, audience members watched as Col. Randy Whitecotton assumed command of the 2nd MSG from Col. Sara Ann Custer. Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership by the passing of the 2nd MSG guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming.



“To the Barksdale Air Force Base team, thank you for this awesome opportunity to serve our country and to serve our Air Force,” Whitecotton said as he addressed the crowd during the ceremony. “I’m truly impressed from what I have heard from Sara Ann and what I have seen in the last couple days, [in the 2nd Mission Support Group] with what you accomplish day in and day out. You have the tough mission of support to some of our nation’s most important and time sensitive tasks. Together, as a team, we will ensure all Airmen are treated with dignity and respect. I am truly humbled to serve as your commander of the 2nd Mission Support Group.”



In her final remarks, Custer thanked and praised her family, friends, mentors, 2nd MSG team and fellow wing and Air Force Global Strike leadership for their continued hard work and dedication to the mission during her time in command.



“I know that you believe in taking care of people,” Custer said to Whitecotton. “Take care of them and they will take care of you. It is the most amazing group of people I have worked with in 25 years of military service.”



Custer ended her remarks with a final piece of mentorship and encouragement.



“[While] all of this craziness is going on outside the gate, please remember commanders, leaders, everyone - it doesn't matter what color you are. It doesn’t matter who you love. It doesn’t matter what religion you are. We cannot be divided,” Custer said. “It is our job to defend the United States and we can only do that if we are together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 16:48 Story ID: 373731 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MSG welcomes new commander, by SrA Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.