Leadership changes hands at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, and Jacksonville Market

Photo By Jacob Sippel | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 10, 2020) - Capt. Matthew Case turned over leadership of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Market to Capt. Teresa Allen during a ceremony at the hospital on July 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ Capt. Matthew Case turned over leadership of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Market to Capt. Teresa Allen during a ceremony at the hospital on July 10. This ceremony marks the first time that all three entities are changing leadership.



Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic presided over NMRTC Jacksonville’s change of command. Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director, Defense Health Agency presided over the change of authority for NH Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Market. Capt. David Barrows, executive officer of NMRTC Jacksonville, NH Jacksonville, and the Jacksonville Market, served as master of ceremonies.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony featured social distancing, face covers, and a limited number of on-site participants. It was broadcast live for staff, patients, and the public.



“Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville is leading from the front as a readiness generating platform for the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Via. “You consistently deliver a medically ready force and a ready medical force.”



"The highest praise we can bestow on a leader is that you are leaving your organization stronger than when you arrived," said Place. "That's exactly what you've done, Capt. Case. And now your job, Capt. Allen, is to build on the exceptional team you've inherited and strengthen it even more."



Case thanked the staff for focusing on the patient, taking care of themselves and each other, and leading in times of great change.



“In my 28 months here, you provided one million patient encounters, filled two and a half million prescriptions, operated on nearly 3,000 patients, delivered more than 1,500 babies, and trained and graduated 20 interns and 26 residents from our outstanding family medicine residency program,” said Case. “In addition to these cores functions, you significantly improved our culture of safety, the readiness of the operational forces we serve, and our readiness for the fight tonight.”



NH Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Market, and NMRTC Jacksonville support 5 installations, 81 operational units, 117 enrolled commands, and 250 non-enrolled commands each year, along with 163,000 beneficiaries (including about 75,000 enrollees).



During Case’s tenure, NH Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Market, and NMRTC Jacksonville have led during a period of intense change in the military health system.



On Oct. 1, 2018, NH Jacksonville became the first Navy facility to transition to the Defense Health Agency, and the first to establish a Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command. DHA certified the Jacksonville Market in January 2020.



Leaders and staff from across the command’s six locations start each day with a morning safety brief, to identify and act on potential risks early. Staff use The 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX) to achieve the most important organizational goals. The hospital has maintained a patient satisfaction rating above 92 percent.



The command further developed its innovative partnerships with private-sector health systems (including Ascension St. Vincent’s and UF Health) to maintain clinicians’ advanced life-saving skills. The command became Navy Medicine’s second site to host a Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training program, graduating 64 Navy hospital corpsmen, who rotate through NH Jacksonville and UF Health Jacksonville’s level 1 trauma center.



Navy Care, launched at the beginning of 2018, provided more than 13,000 virtual visits and tripled enrollment to 21,000 patients under Case’s leadership.



The hospital opened an 8-bed, state-of-the-art, behavioral health inpatient unit and a same-day, walk-in contraception clinic.



The command earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation, The Joint Commission’s Primary Care Medical Home Certification (at the hospital and five branch health clinics), Chief of Naval Operations’ Award for Achievement in Ashore Safety, Navy Surgeon General’s Health Promotion & Wellness “Blue H” Award, and a “top 10” ranking by Becker’s Hospital Review for nurse communications with patients.



The hospital’s family medicine residency program maintained its 100 percent board certification pass rate and earned the top award for scholarly activity from the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians.



Twenty-six operational platforms increased their medical readiness to 98 percent.



The command deployed more than 600 staff on combat and humanitarian missions around the world.



Expeditionary Medical Facility – M, led and staffed primarily by NMRTC Jacksonville personnel, earned Tier 1 readiness capability certification. EMF-M served on the front lines of COVID-19, with 321 personnel deployed to Connecticut, Louisiana, New York, and Texas. The hospital also sent a 7-person rapid deployment team to the USS Kidd, to respond quickly to a COVID-19 outbreak.



For the COVID-19 pandemic, the command established a 24/7 phone line for commanders, expanded pharmacy drive-thru services, established “screen & swab” clinics, coordinated testing for operational forces, and increased inpatient capacity.



The command stood up a mass casualty response for a late-night aircraft mishap at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in May 2019 — dubbed “The Miracle on the St. Johns,” as well as during Hurricane Dorian. For Hurricane Michael, the hospital sent a medical team to Pensacola.



To grow the next generation of medical professionals, the hospital hosted 26 students from Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, for a Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring (S2M2) summer internship.



Case, a native of New Hampshire, is a Medical Service Corps officer, commissioned in 1994. On March 16, 2018, he assumed leadership of NH Jacksonville, where he was awarded the Legion of Merit Award for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service. Case now embarks on a new assignment as executive assistant to the Navy surgeon general.



Allen, the newest leader of the three commands, previously served as executive officer of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. A native of Pennsylvania, she was commissioned as a Medical Corps officer in 1994.



“I’m honored to take command,” said Allen. “I look forward to maintaining the momentum you’ve developed under Capt. Case’s leadership, and continuing to move us forward.”



