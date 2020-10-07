Photo By Staff Sgt. Mark Kauffman | On July 8, Choe, Eun-hye, Exchange Services business manager; Ann Yi, Exchange general...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mark Kauffman | On July 8, Choe, Eun-hye, Exchange Services business manager; Ann Yi, Exchange general manager; USAG Humphreys Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin C. Lemon Jr.; USAG-Humphreys Senior Enlisted Leader Col. Michael F. Tremblay, USAG-Humphreys Commander; Scott M. Bonner, the Exchange’s regional vice president; Dale Eichhorst, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity of Korea representative; Mr. Yim, Chol-woo, 3M Representative; and Dr. Yun, Woo-song cut the official ribbon for the new Camp Humphreys dental office to serve family members, retirees and civilians. The office conducted a soft opening on June 29 and in nine days, it has taken care of 138 patients with more than 120 more on the waiting list. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason L. Mann) see less | View Image Page

Smile, Camp Humphreys! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Opens First Dental Office Overseas

CAMP HUMPHREYS — Military family members and retirees at Camp Humphreys have a new reason to smile more often.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service opened a new dental office inside the Sentry Mini Mall on July 8. The dental office on post is the first of its kind overseas for military family members and retirees.



While service members assigned to Camp Humphreys have a designated dental offices to go to, family members, U.S. civilian employees and retirees must go off post for their dental care.



The plans to open the Humphreys dental office has been three years in the making.



“This clinic will be of great benefit to our community; family members, retirees and civilians that can’t been seen by the military dental offices,” said Scott Bonner, Exchange Region VP. “Customers, especially family members can utilize the dental services knowing that they are receiving dental care from a U.S.-certified dentist inspected by Military Public Health.”



The 4,847 square-foot facility has 10 dental chairs for general dentistry as well as specialized care such as orthodontics, crown and bridge, wisdom teeth extraction with sedation, cosmetic dentistry, implants, denture, cavity and gingival treatments, pediatric dentistry and laser therapy.

“Previously, family members who required orthodontic or other specialty care used to have to travel to downtown Seoul for treatment which is hour or two-hour drive depending on the traffic said Humphreys Exchange General Manager Ann Yi. “Now all they have to do is go to the Sentry Mini-Mall right here on Humphreys.”



Col Scott Maskery, Exchange Pacific Region Commander added, “I am extremely proud of the initiative and dedication our Humphreys Exchange team has shown to bring this from an ‘idea on the back of a napkin’ to fully-realized on-base dental office. Scott (Bonner), Ann (Yi), and Cynthia Wares (Humphreys Services Business Supervisor) and their team have done an outstanding job on this first-of-its-kind in the Pac Region. Their collective outlook in growing customer opportunity and growing our business opportunity is something I’m very proud of.”



The Humphreys dental office conducted a soft opening on June 29 and in nine days, they have taken care nearly 140 patients with more than 120 more on the waiting list.



In the past, the Exchange has opened dental offices and mobile units to help family members and retirees to receive the dental care. Other dental services are located at Fort Hood, Fort Stewart and Joint Base Langley-Eustis. More are planned to open in 2020.



