Military Post Offices Transition to new customs form online

Customers mailing packages to and from APO/FPO/DPO addresses must create an electronic customs form online effective 13 August.



The United States Postal Service (USPS) and Military Post Offices (MPO) will stop accepting handwritten customs forms to comply with federal and international requirements for mailers to submit Advanced Arrival Data (AAD) for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) screening.



Customers mailing packages to or from Military Post Offices may use either their Click-n-Ship account or the USPS Customs Form Online (CFO) Tool to create electronic customs forms. Currently, both options require customers to enter the weight and dimensions of their packages and select a mail class. (After August 13, 2020, weight and dimensions will be optional for the USPS CFO Tool.)



The last option is for customers to complete a PS 2976-R, and have the Postal Retail Clerk input the information during the retail transaction.

Customers are encouraged to complete and print electronic customs form prior to entering post office to help expedite retail transaction and improve customer’s experience.



Click-N-Ship will calculate the postage amount, accept payment and generate a combined customs/postage label for customers to attach to package. The Customs Form Online Tool creates a customs forms or barcode receipt and does not accept payment for postage. Both options require customers to take packages and the printed customs form or barcode receipt to the retail counter at their local post office.



To access the new customs form, visit https://www.usps.com/international/customs-forms.htm or to set up a Click-N-Ship account visit https://reg.usps.com/entreg/LoginAction_input?app=GSS&appURL=https://cns.usps.com/labelInformation.shtml



Contact your local Military Post Office for additional questions.