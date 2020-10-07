Customers mailing packages to and from APO/FPO/DPO addresses must create an electronic customs form online effective 13 August.

The United States Postal Service and Military Post Offices will stop accepting handwritten customs forms to comply with federal and international requirements for mailers to submit Advanced Arrival Data for Customs and Border Protection screening.



Kimberly Forehan, Operations Division Program Analyst Military Postal Service Agency (MPSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 10:33 Photo ID: 6271006 VIRIN: 200710-A-K1234-001-AA Resolution: 1460x692 Size: 187.28 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Post Offices Transition to new customs form online, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.