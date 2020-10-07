Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Post Offices Transition to new customs form online

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Customers mailing packages to and from APO/FPO/DPO addresses must create an electronic customs form online effective 13 August.
    The United States Postal Service and Military Post Offices will stop accepting handwritten customs forms to comply with federal and international requirements for mailers to submit Advanced Arrival Data for Customs and Border Protection screening.

    Kimberly Forehan, Operations Division Program Analyst Military Postal Service Agency (MPSA)

