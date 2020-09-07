Fort McCoy officials remind personnel to remain vigilant, continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines

Courtesy Photo | Featured is a graphic by Army Public Health about wearing face masks to help prevent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Featured is a graphic by Army Public Health about wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The U.S. Army is continuing to work to minimize disease spread with all means possible. (Graphic illustration by Army Public Health Command.) see less | View Image Page

As more and more people return to their offices at Fort McCoy from teleworking at home because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, installation leaders want to remind all personnel to continue to follow all safety guidelines as recommended by Army Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.



The installation recently updated Policy Letter No. 37, “Workplace, Customer Service, and Sales Point Disinfection to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.” The following information from the policy applies to all workplaces, organizations, and activities within the Fort McCoy community. There is special emphasis to organizations and activities that provide face-to-face customer services through assistance, processing, training or sales, including but not limited to Soldiers, Department of the Army (DA) civilians, retirees, contractors, vendors, and visitors.



“The response and participation from the Fort McCoy community in preventing community spread of COVID-19 within our Soldiers, family members, DA civilians, retirees, and contractors has been a monumental effort from every member and organization of our community,” the policy states. “Your efforts have paid-off thus far, and we must sustain effective measures that may prevent the virus to penetrate our protective bubble.



“As experts continue to learn daily about this virus, we are told in high confidence that the contagious period of COVID-19 often begins approximately 24 hours prior to symptoms,” the policy letter further states. “Rarely do we know that someone is a carrier prior to symptoms. We estimate that it will be around four days before we know a COVID-19 positive patient has entered one of our facilities.”



To combat this window of risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19 through worker, customer, and surface contact transmission throughout Fort McCoy, the following measures have been implemented on post.



• In addition to routine disinfecting protective measures throughout the day, all public customer service and sales points will implement a complete thorough facility disinfecting wipe-down upon closure under the following guidance.



• Associates, customer service representatives, Soldiers, and employees will focus end-of-day disinfectant wipe-downs on all touch points including but not limited to:



•• cash registers, counter surfaces, and all sides.



•• merchandise areas such as baskets, carts, belts and other

areas where customers regularly place personal items or

products.



•• All doors, handles, phones, keyboards, dispensers,

faucets, light switches, buttons, toilet handles and seats, etc.,

including customer and employee use areas.



•• Floors will be mopped using a bleach water solution with

a ratio of 1:10.



• Food service locations will NOT change the products or ratios of disinfectants used and approved by preventive medicine or veterinary services for food operations, but will increase frequency and expand the areas covered.



• At dining facilities, all Soldiers and patrons must wash their hands with warm soap and water prior to entering the service line.



• All merchandise and customer interaction points which encourage touch will be temporarily restricted, including:



•• customer use of keyboards and electronic touch screens.

Exception: keypads used in payment processing will be dis

infected after each customer use.



•• Electronic testing of merchandise such as home

entertainment systems, headphones, gaming systems, and

other customer interaction electronics shall include signage

discouraging customer touch.



•• All cosmetic testing samples shall be removed and

temporarily prohibited from use by customers including all forms of make-up, lipsticks, and perfumes.



• At workplaces, individuals need to wipe down their workstations daily with disinfecting wipes or other disinfecting cleaners. Do this often for frequently touched surfaces. A list of approved products for use against COVID-19 can be found on the EPA website at https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-03/documents/sars-cov-2-list_03-03-2020.pdf.



• Handwashing is a critical preventative. It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not able to wash your hands, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, but soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.



“Our success in preventing the virus to penetrate or spread within our facilities and organizations is dependent upon the active preventive participation of every member of our community,” the policy states. “Leaders, managers, and supervisors will review their facilities and operations and add to, but not take from, these requirements.”



