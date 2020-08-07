Featured is a graphic by Army Public Health about wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The U.S. Army is continuing to work to minimize disease spread with all means possible. (Graphic illustration by Army Public Health Command.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 10:55 Photo ID: 6269811 VIRIN: 200708-A-A4608-291 Resolution: 1200x1200 Size: 139.68 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy officials remind personnel to remain vigilant, continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.