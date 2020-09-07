88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy gains new commanding general

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie is shown June 15, 2020, in an official photo. Guthrie became...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie is shown June 15, 2020, in an official photo. Guthrie became the 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy’s senior commander July 6, 2020, during an assumption of command at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie became the 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy’s senior commander July 6 during an assumption of command at the installation.



Guthrie began his military career on May 22, 1985, when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Army. He is a graduate of the Field Artillery Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Civil Affairs Officer Advanced Course, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the Defense Strategy Course, and the Army War College.



Guthrie is a distinguished military graduate of the University of Alabama in Birmingham, where he received his bachelor of science degree in business economics; Texas Tech University, where he received a master’s degree of science in business (finance) and a juris doctorate; and the U.S. Army War College, where he received a master’s degree in strategic studies.



He has successfully held command and staff positions at company through division levels, joint and combined headquarters, and in support of the Department of State.



Guthrie’s awards include the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster; Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters; Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster; Iraqi Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Department of State Meritorious Honor Award, and the Parachutist Badge.



Guthrie assumes command from Maj. Gen. Jody Daniels.



The 88th is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



According to its mission statement, the 88th is “a regionally aligned organization focused on providing seamless, efficient and timely personnel, information management, funding, physical security, facilities, safety, environmental, force development, logistics and Area Maintenance. Support Activities/Equipment Concentration Site support to Army Reserve Soldiers, civilians, and family members in our region.

“The 88th also serves as the command and control headquarters for four U.S. Army Reserve bands and other units as directed.”



(Article prepared by the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office.)