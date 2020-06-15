88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy gains new commanding general

Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie is shown June 15, 2020, in an official photo. Guthrie became the 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy’s senior commander July 6, 2020, during an assumption of command at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo)

