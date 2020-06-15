Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy gains new commanding general

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie is shown June 15, 2020, in an official photo. Guthrie became the 88th Readiness Division commanding general and Fort McCoy’s senior commander July 6, 2020, during an assumption of command at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo)

