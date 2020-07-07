50th MSG changes command

Photo By Kathryn Calvert | Col. James Smith, 50th Space Wing commander, left, passes the 50th Mission Support...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Calvert | Col. James Smith, 50th Space Wing commander, left, passes the 50th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Ericka Farmer-Hill, incoming 50th MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony July 7, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Farmer-Hill arrives at Schriever after serving as the Space and Missile Systems Center director of financial management and comptroller at Los Angeles AFB, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn Damon) see less | View Image Page

The 50th Mission Support Group changed command July 7, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado.







Col. Ericka Farmer-Hill took command from outgoing commander, Col. Brian Kehl. The ceremony’s presiding official was Col. James Smith, 50th Space Wing commander.







The group has more than 800 personnel who provide security, civil engineering, fire protection, environmental management, manpower, personnel, logistics, contracting, base services and housing support for Schriever AFB.







“Today we bid farewell to a tremendous commander, a leader who has faithfully led the mission support group for the last three years,” Smith said. “We often refer to the mission support group as a secondary function, but for us at Schriever, doing so would be a mistake. If space operations are the driving force behind our American way of life and way of war, it is not hyperbole to say the MSG is the driving force behind space operations.”







During Kehl’s tenure as commander, the 50th MSG earned the Space Force’s number one military construction project for a combined space operations facility, which cost $148 million and houses more than 500 space warfighters. The group also received approval for a $23 million, 300% expansion of the base fitness center, which will allow more equipment and a higher capacity. Additionally, they secured $2.3 million for the first installation youth center and stood-up the first education and training facility on base.







“To the men and women of the 50th Mission Support group, the successes of this group over the last several years [are] directly attributable to your hard work, dedication and sacrifices,” Kehl said.







Kehl is headed to Peterson AFB, Colorado, where he will serve as the United States Space Force Financial Management and Comptroller Deputy.







Before taking command of the 50th MSG, Farmer-Hill was a two-time comptroller squadron commander, and is most recently coming from the Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, California, where she served as the director of financial management and comptroller.







“The amazing thing about the Air Force is that no one individual is irreplaceable,” Smith said addressing Farmer-Hill. “Colonel Farmer-Hill is well prepared to lead this mission support group. I have no doubt you will carry on your killer track record and excel in this new role. I charge you to innovate, to build strong partnerships and always, always take care of your Airmen and their families.”







Farmer-Hill will take on four squadrons under her group command: the 50th Civil Engineer Squadron, 50th Contracting Squadron, 50th Force Support Squadron, 50th Security Force Squadron and the 50th Logistics Readiness Flight.







“I am ready to listen,” she said. “I am ready to learn. I am ready to follow, and more importantly I am ready to lead. It’s an honor to be a part of a team of champions and it’s a great privilege to serve you,” Farmer-Hill said.