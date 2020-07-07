Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $22.9 million firm-fixed-price contract July 2 to Bristol General Contractors, LLC, from Anchorage, Alaska, for a Mission Training Complex at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB) in Sumter, South Carolina.



“This project supports the U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) command’s individual and collective digital training and battle staff training using constructive simulations with command, control, communications, computers and intelligence interoperability,” said Daryl LoTempio, NAVFAC Southeast project manager.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a small standard design Mission Training Complex to include the following: security access facility, tactical operations center pads, building information systems, Energy Monitoring and Control System connection, and Intrusion Detection System installation.



“U.S. Army Central is delighted to be a part of this project as we modernize the force to be postured to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Middle East and Central Asia,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, commander, USARCENT.



USARCENT is headquarterd at Shaw AFB. Other tenants of the base include the 20th Fighter Wing, the Air Force’s largest combat F-16 wing. Also collocated are the Ninth Air Force HQ and U.S. Air Forces Central Command headquarters, the air component of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).



The work is expected to be completed by May 2022.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 13:25 Story ID: 373546 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southeast awards contract for Mission Training Complex at Shaw AFB, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.